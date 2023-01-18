Eden fishing club fundraiser

Eden Amateur Fishing Club is holding a car boot sale on Saturday, January 21, from 8am until 2pm.
The car boot sale takes place at the club's premises, in Quarantine Bay, Eden.
All books will be $2 and it will cost $10 for a car boot stall.
There will also be a sausage sizzle and Devonshire tea.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
