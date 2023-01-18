Bega District News
Tathra's Hayden Whitton recounts dramatic rescue of girl caught in rip

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:50pm, first published 4:30pm
A girl was rescued at Tathra Beach after being caught in a rip. Picture on file.

Tathra local Hayden Whitton was out swimming with some mates at Tathra Beach on Tuesday January 10, when he heard a call for help.

