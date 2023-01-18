Tathra's Hayden Whitton recounts dramatic rescue of girl caught in rip

Tathra local Hayden Whitton was out swimming with some mates at Tathra Beach on Tuesday January 10, when he heard a call for help.
The group were further along the beach from the patrolled section, in line with the bakery and a fair way from shore.
Upon hearing the screams for help the group soon realised that the person had been caught in a rip and was struggling to stay afloat.
"This girl was yelling out for help and one of the boys pointed it out so I've swum over," Hayden said.
"I think she just didn't realise the rip was there, and as she got taken out she started panicking,"
The rip had taken her a long way out and the girl began to panic.
"We were probably 50 metres off the beach, she'd been dragged a fair way out," he said.
This comes off the back of multiple drownings and rescues across the coast this summer, one of the busiest for emergency services in recent years.
Ty Dowdle witnessed the event and said the girl had been struggling to stay above water.
"She was just like getting dragged under the waves and stuff and couldn't really hold herself up," Ty said.
"Hayden and Dylan Shaw swam over and Dossy [Hayden] grabbed her and she was stressing and she grabbed him and then they pulled her across the rip and over to the sand bank where we were swimming and where she could stand up."
Hayden was able to drag the girl back to safety on the sand bank and help her walk get back to shore
Fortunately, she had not swallowed too much water was and able to walk away relatively unscathed.
"She was alright, a bit shaken up. She was lucky we were out there, she was struggling and couldn't hold herself up," Hayden said.
Hayden believed the girl to be in her late teens, who was grateful for the help she received from the Tathra locals.
This rescue comes as a timely reminder to brush up on beach safety, how to identify a rip and what to do if you happen to be caught in one.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
