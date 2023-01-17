Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Meet the Far South Coast Birdwatchers

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the Far South Coast Birdwatchers

On Sunday, January 22, members of the Far South Coast Birdwatchers club will launch into the coming year's birding activities with their annual BYO picnic at Panboola Wetlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.