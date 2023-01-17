Meet the Far South Coast Birdwatchers

On Sunday, January 22, members of the Far South Coast Birdwatchers club will launch into the coming year's birding activities with their annual BYO picnic at Panboola Wetlands.
The group will meet at Watson's Waterhole (next to Idlewilde Motel, Bullara Street) at around 4pm, and those who want to can take a walk before we sit down to refreshments.
There is plenty of parking, and some tables and seats are situated near the billabong, although it could be wise to bring a chair along.
Explore the highway track if you haven't already done so.
This is always an excellent social occasion, and a warm welcome is extended to prospective new members.
