Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Limited tickets left for upcoming SongMakers workshop

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 18 2023 - 9:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SongMakers workshop appeals to young musos in the Bega Valley Shire to collaborate and create with some well known Australian hitmakers including local man Ricky Bloomfield. Picture supplied.

A unique two day song writing workshop, for young musos in the Sapphire Coast, is due to begin next week and spots are filling fast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.