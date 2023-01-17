Limited tickets left for upcoming SongMakers workshop

A unique two day song writing workshop, for young musos in the Sapphire Coast, is due to begin next week and spots are filling fast.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with some of Australia's most exciting hitmakers, to write and record new songs from January 24 to 25, at the Merimbula School of Music.
Mentors and hosts of the workshop include ARIA-award winning artist Katie Wighton, Sydney-based producer and proud Bundjalung man Blake Rhodes, along with South Coast local song-writer and producer Ricky Bloomfield.
Mr Bloomfield said this program was a "great way to connect our emerging musicians to wider opportunities."
"I know how much talent there is in our region and that it's not always easy to see a pathway into the national and global industry from outside the capital cities," he said.
Mr Bloomfield said the young musos would have the change to share their stories and songs during the workshop and be able to either develop existing ones or write new ones in a collaborative space.
"Every time I've collaborated with songwriters for some of my own songs, I've always come away from it a better songwriter," he said.
"So having the opportunity to sit down with accomplished artists and come up with something new as well as sharing ideas always makes for great development in your craft."
The SongMakers holiday sessions will run for two days from January 24 to 25, starting at 10am and finishing at 4-5pm. The program is aimed at kids aged 16 to 21 years old.
The program was brought about by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with Create NSW.
For details on securing a workshop place, young musicians can contact Ricky Bloomfield at ricky.bloomfield@live.com or Nick at merimbulaschoolofmusic@gmail.com.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
