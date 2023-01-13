Prayers for Vesna after shock accident during George Bass

While it was an historic win for Tathra in the Men's and Women's Vets at The George Bass Marathon last week, the victory was bittersweet as team member Vesna Andric lay in ICU following a horrific injury after a crash on day four of competition.
On January 4, as the race made its way into Bermagui the freak accident occurred as the Tathra Vets Women's side made their way to the shore.
The team was heading into Bermagui Beach after a grueling stage that had commenced in Narooma that morning.
Conditions hadn't been ideal and as they approached the beach the team's sweep, Scott Meaker was thrown from the surf boat.
As Vesna and her team mate Kate Whitton dismounted the boat spun sideways with no-one to steer, and as they jumped out a wave broke, launching the boat towards Vesna in what her teammate described as a freak accident.
"It collected Vesna and those boats weigh 350kgs, so it didn't end well," Ms Whittton said.
Luckily Vesna was quickly treated by the Tathra Open men's team nearby, four of which were local paramedics and ambulance officers who were quick to identify the severity of her injury.
"They sprang into action immediately, securing her in the water and treating it like a spinal injury. They stabilized her and treated her really well until the actual paramedics got there. They did everything right.
"The surf club also were quick to get the spinal board, but it's definitely a credit to the four young paramedics.
"If they hadn't done what they did her injuries could even have been worse," Ms Whitton said.
An air ambulance was called, and Vesna was helicoptered to Royal North Shore Hospital where it was later discovered that she had sustained a smashed pelvis, fractured ribs and internal bleeding.
While the race continued on for three more days, teammates kept Vesna close in their hearts as she recovered in ICU, only days ago being transferred to an orthopedic ward.
While Kate hasn't been able to speak with her teammate, she has received updates from Vesna's friend and daughter up in Sydney who said that Vesna had been asking about how the Tathra women finished up in the race.
"She can't speak very well because the fractured ribs have pierced her lung, but she's been very positive.
"Initially all she was worried about was us girls winning the Bass. Since then she's been asking how everyone is. She was ecstatic when she found out we won, even in the condition she's in."
Vesna had surgery during her time in ICU, and is now facing a long road to recovery.
"They've put plates in to bring her pelvis back together but they've also had to reattach her spine to her pelvis.
"She's a very positive person, they're [doctors] talking months and months of rehab - she had only just started a new job as a manager at a local women's and children's domestic violence service."
Kate has started a GoFundMe for Vesna, which has already amassed $11,000 in less than 24hrs.
"It's been overwhelming. That's the Bega Valley community but also the Surf Club community. A lot of clubs that rode in the bass, even northern ones as well as the local have been donating and spreading the word."
Described as a "giving, generous and loyal friend", Vesna had been involved in multiple Surf Life Saving Clubs across the region, including Bermagui, Pambula and Tathra.
Having raced in multiple GBMs, this was Vesna's first race with Tathra, after training with the Tathra squad for two years.
You can donate to Vesna's recovery here.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
