Jesse and Sam Holden both fell in love with circus arts at a young age, captivated by the magic and mystique of it all.
The Candelo brothers soon took it upon themselves to learn the tricks of the trade, starting with fire twirling before moving on to juggling, acrobatics and aerials.
After spending years honing their crafts, Sam will now follow in older brother Jesse's footsteps and join him at the National Institute of Circus Arts in Melbourne, after recently being accepted.
The institute is one of a kind and the highest level of accredited circus training in Australia, where the brothers will learn all aspects during their full time study.
About to begin the second year of his bachelor degree, one of Jesse's major electives and his main interest was juggling, something both Jesse and Sam have been self taught in for years.
Other aspects of the degree include aerials, acrobatics, straps, Chinese pole and hoop diving - all incredibly useful in honing overall skills according to Jesse.
"It's very good to learn the proper techniques, because we were both self taught for a very long time," Jesse said.
With aspirations of one day performing for the world class Cirque du Soleil, for Jesse and Sam it had been a labour of love ever since they first became interested in performing, seeking opportunities to train and perform wherever they could.
"I started when I was seven at the Cobargo Folk Festival when we saw somebody fire twirling, and I thought I wanted to do that," said Jesse.
"I spend pretty much all of my waking hours at NICA - I get there when the building opens at 8am then I leave at four or five."
As for Sam, after recently finding out he'd been successful in his application and audition, he will commence his Cert IV in Circus Arts at NICA this year, also with a keen interest in juggling.
While Sam did admit that Jesse was the better juggler of the two, the brothers have had some healthy rivalry throughout their years of performing and practicing together.
"In terms of age, I've lapped him four times," said Sam confidently.
"I taught Sam a lot of what he knows," replied Jesse with a smirk.
Inspired by their former dentist Davide Stern who would juggle with them after their appointments or during his lunch breaks, the pair have stuck with it, especially during lockdowns when gyms and NICA were off limits.
Local performer Rhys the Trickster was another inspiration for the brothers, who praised the Bega Valley as a great local area to get a start in the industry.
Practising whenever they could, Jesse and Sam soon accumulated a garage full of equipment, a lot which was made by themselves and their parents, as well as having an Olympic sized trampoline and aerial silks in the back yard to practice on.
Holidays in the Holden household were opportunities to practice aspects of circus arts not available in the Valley, going to festivals and trainings such as Fruit Fly's two week intensive program in Albury, Warehouse Circus in Canberra to practice aerials or juggling conventions interstate.
The countless hours of travel and training paid off however, with both boys now right where they wanted to be at NICA.
"I took dance glasses with FLING which has been great, they helped me with movement for the NICA audition," said Sam.
Strength, flexibility and individual skills were tested in the full day NICA audition process, with slim success rates for those thrown in the ring.
"They usually get 5000 auditions from people overseas alone, and then they choose 16 per class," said Jesse.
"The course also has the highest drop out rate."
While Sam's aspirations followed similarly to Jesse's, he understood how competitive the circus industry was and said that his goals would be heavily based on what he could find work in.
"I would love to try and push some stuff in Australia because it's such a small market and see what I can do. I'd also love to tour in Europe because that's the biggest stage," Sam said.
Both carving out their own paths throughout their studies, Jesse and Sam also perform and teach under a collaborative project they've curated called Brothers OnFire, recently putting on a work shop at the Tathra hotel during the summer holidays.
For now though, it's back to NICA as the pair look to continue on their education in Melbourne, happy to be back together again to practice.
