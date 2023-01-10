Swimmers at Tathra Beach were evacuated after a shark was spotted several metres from shore on Monday afternoon.
The shark was spotted around 3.06pm by Surf Lifesaving's drone patrol surveillance which was being operated by a Surf Life Saving UAV pilot.
Tathra resident Darryl Butler was on the phone for an interview with Australian Community Media, when he heard the siren sound out and saw large crowds swimming to shore.
"What was spectacular to me was the shape of all these people headed in one direction, then they all grouped on shore, looking hesitantly back on the water," he said.
Mr Butler had been perched at the clifftop overlooking the beach when he heard the siren.
"They were moving quick and some had swum out really far, so it was impressive to see everyone out within a minute," he said.
Mr Butler said he had been impressed at the professional and smooth execution of the evacuation.
