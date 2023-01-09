Bega District News
Tathra Beach evacuated after shark sighting

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 6:30pm
Swimmers at Tathra Beach were evacuated after a shark was spotted several metres from shore earlier on Monday afternoon.

