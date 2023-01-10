Whether it's the shiny new boots you just snagged in your Christmas stocking or the worn-in dust-collectors at the back of the garage that've seen better days - it's time to lace up as sporting competitions start up again across the valley.
With local icons like Cobargo's Jade Allen heading off to South Africa in the Under 19 T20 World Cup or Merimbula's John Wheele returning from Pismo beach California a Bronze medalist, our region is rich with sporting royalty, all of which started at the grassroots level.
So if your new year's resolution was to meet some new friends, get fit and scratch that competitive itch that won't go away then some of the sports below might be for you.
During the Rugby League offseason, the Bega Roosters host a social touch football competition. While registration is closed for this year's competition, the comp runs each year over Summer and welcomes players of all levels.
The current mixed touch comp is restarting on Monday, January 16 with the draw to be announced on Friday the 13.
All the info can be found at via the Bega Roosters Facebook Page
Sapphire Coast's indoor hockey will start again on Monday January, 16.
The comp is currently just for seniors, and is held Monday nights, 5:45-9pm at the Bega Indoor Stadium.
Indoor sticks and goalie gear will be available for use.
The competition currently has seven registered teams and is looking to put together an 8th team. If you're keen to play you can find more info via the Sapphire Coast Hockey Facebook group or Website.
Men
The first monthly medal of the year has been run and won, with James Grant taking the January with a net 70. With 35 starters in the field, James also grabbed the nearest the pin on the 15th, while Harry Peterson got an eagle on the par five 16th. Men's Facebook Group
Ladies
Janelle kept her winning spot with her 40 points, but Tammy wasn't far behind with a lovely 38. Both these ladies won balls plus Debbie Roberts with 34. Brooke Rose won the nearest the pin. Lady's Facebook Group.
With multiple men's and women's comps throughout the week, all the info to get involved can be found here.
Men
With men's comps each Thursday and Saturday, Tathra Golf Club regularly have upwards of 50 starters across three grades in the comps. Check out Men's Facebook Page for all the info.
Ladies
Saturday and Tuesday the Tathra ladies play their comps, with over 30 starters making up two divisions most weeks. Lady's Facebook Page has all the updates or visit the Tathra Golf Website
Bega Squash Club is now seeking nominations for its first 2023 Competition which will commence in Mid February . All standards of players are welcome, from beginner to A grade grading will take place from 30 January. Graders will asses your standard and place you in a team and grade to ensure competitive matches for you and your team.
If you are interested in joining the competition or having a social hit please contact the club via email secretary@begasquashclub.com.au or phone the Club's Draw Secretary Peter Bolst on 0427 923 696
Bega Squash Club also runs a number of tournaments each year - 2023 will see:
For more information about Bega Squash Club check out the clubs website: www.begasquashclub.com.au or their Facebook page Bega Squash Club | Facebook
The social summer competition restarts after the Christmas break over the last week of January, with round eight in the men's comp the first back on January 31.
For those interested in social basketball, Merimbula basketball courts are expected to be open at the following times this week;
Players must bring their own ball.
Volleyball at Sapphire Coast Anglican College will be looking to start up it's fortnightly social Tuesday night games in week two of the new school term. $5 per player and kicking off at 6pm, all are welcome - checkout Bega Volleyball's Facebook page for all the latest.
Hot off their impressive George Bass Marathon campaigns, both Tathra and Pambula Surf Life Saving Clubs are always looking for more members to join their Surf Life Saving Squads. Info on joining can be found here.
We welcome men, women and young people over the age of 12 years to come along, have a go and discover this wonderful sport.
Dragon boating is one of Australia's fastest growing sports, having originated in Southern China over 2000 years ago. It started gathering interest in the western world in the 1970s.
We paddle/train on the beautiful Top Lake, Merimbula. Social paddles can take us to several other beautiful waterways.
For those new to the sport - you can register to come and try and find out more here.
Both Bega and Pambula host a free, weekly, timed 5k event each Saturday morning. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer.
