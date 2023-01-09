High scores at Tura Beach Country Club

Tura Beach Country Club has seen some high scores coming in from its golf courses, including three eagles.
On Saturday, January 7 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees. The winner in A grade was Ken O'Meara with a score of 43 points ahead of Travis Clayton on 41 points.
B grade was won by Jeff Peel with 43 points ahead of Josh Hammond on 41 points.
C grade was won by Paul Lemm with 43 points ahead of Eugene Umana with 42 points.
READ ALSO:
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Andrew Watkins (with 28cm). Mark Jorgensen won on the TBCC 5th, Michael Coulter won the Wheelers 9th and Lee Patrick won on the Golden Shot 13th. Alan Brown won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 34. Andrew Watkins had an eagle on the par 5 2nd hole.
On Tuesday, January 3, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, was won by Rob Staite in A grade with 41 points, on a count back from Gary Skelton, also on 41 points.
In B grade, Jeff Nicol won with 42 points ahead of Kyle Tucker on 40 points.
In C grade Zachary Wells won with a great score of 47 points ahead of Thomas Taylor on 38 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Rob Staite on the Arcuthe 3rd, Gary Skelton on the TBCC 5th, James Winder won the MorMors 9th and Gary Cook won the Golden Shot 13th. Scott Richardson won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 36 points. Kyle Tucker had an eagle on the par 5 11th hole and Thomas Taylor had an eagle on the par 5 16th hole.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.