High scores at Tura Beach Country Club

Nearest the Pin was won by Rob Staite on the Arcuthe 3rd, Gary Skelton on the TBCC 5th, James Winder won the MorMors 9th and Gary Cook won the Golden Shot 13th. Scott Richardson won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 36 points. Kyle Tucker had an eagle on the par 5 11th hole and Thomas Taylor had an eagle on the par 5 16th hole.