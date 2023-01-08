Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Angling in Bega Valley estuaries brings great results

Updated January 9 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Major of Maroochydore shows a lovely dusky flathead taken in the Merimbula Top Lake using a lure called a frenzy deep-diver.

A recent offshore low pressure system in early January 2023 has subject our shores to strong winds and fishing was restricted mainly to the estuaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.