Ross Wilson will be stopping at Tilba on his unique national tour, partnering with Green Music Australia to bring awareness to emissions from touring and how tour in a more sustainable way.
The Mondo Rock and Daddy Cool Icon will play at Tilba Valley Winery & Alehouse on January, 29 - one of eight stops at wineries across NSW, VIC and SA.
The tour see Ross team up with the The Peaceniks, "helping to 'cool the world' one gig at a time.
"In the past, we like all musicians, were oblivious to the large footprint we would create when touring, including flying between cities, using large tour trucks, and at events, drawing on significant use of power for lighting and production.
"We and the audience were drinking from plastic water bottles, using plastic straws and food utensils, and leaving large rubbish piles of unconsumed waste," Ross Wilson said.
Performances will be held at wineries during the day, limiting electricity use needed for lighting while the wineries Wineries are will provide water refill stations and use local food suppliers.
Each show is capped at 500 people, and band members are travelling to and from the venues by electric cars, donated by The Good Car Company.
With supports from The Badloves and King Canyon featuring Jimmy Cupples and unannounced local acts, Ross will donate $2 from each ticket sale to Green Music, as well as $1 per ticket sale to Support Act.
"I want to be a part of this important change as we forge a new way forward to entertain, with the objective to leave a minimal footprint after each event.
"As Aussie musicians start to embrace this responsible movement, the Cool World tour is also contributing to setting a new template for the music industry," he said.
Tickets are available via RossWilson.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
