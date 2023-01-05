Bega District News
Visitors produce some good scores at Tura Beach Country Club

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:49pm
Some visitors had very good scores in the stableford competition, including 49 points by Christopher Parker from Parkes Golf Club.

