Visitors produce some good scores at Tura Beach Country Club

Some visitors had very good scores in the stableford competition, including 49 points by Christopher Parker from Parkes Golf Club.
Visitors also scored well in their grades, including Rod Caldwell who also scored an eagle (on a par 5 hole). In contrast Jackson Hearn scored a superb eagle on the par 4 first hole but then couldn't score enough on other holes to be in the winners circle.
On New Year's Eve Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees.
B grade was won by David Lontos with 41 points ahead of Bradley Cook on 39 points.
C grade was won by Christopher Parker (Parkes GC) with 49 points ahead of Chris Wills with 43 points.
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Travis Clayton. Tim Lipsham won on the TBCC 5th, Rob Staite won the Wheelers 9th and Chris Morgan won on the Golden Shot 13th. Scott Richardson won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 34 points. Scott Richardson had an eagle on the par 5 18th hole.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
