South Coast Gig Guide, January 5-9

Absolutely Fab at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Lemis at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
2DP at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Vinyl Rain at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Dennis Milsom at The Peanut Eatery, Bega. 5.30pm-8.30pm
Stitch at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Arj Barker at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. 7pm for 7.30pm start. $49+BF via their website. Reserved seating. 18+
Guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne at Mumbulla School Hall, Bega. 7.30pm-10pm. Adult $32.74, U18s $16.91 via Eventbrite.
The Pearlerz at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Dave Newman at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Intensity at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Greg Kew at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Pickin Time Bluegrass at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
The Loop at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Guitar virtuoso Daniel Champagne at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. Tix $32.74 via Eventbrite
Reckless at Candelo Hotel, Candelo. 7pm-10pm
Intensity at Top Pub, Pambula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Roddy Reason at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Drive Time at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7.30pm-10.30pm. $10 Bookings essential. Call the Cafe on 6493 3156 or message them on FB.
Soul Stories at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Steve Benic at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Pilgrams at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Richard Lawson at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act Drive Time at The Grand Hotel, Bega. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential 6492 1122. Cover charge at the door $5 (16+)
The Distant South-Solo Show at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Corey Legge at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Klaus Tietz at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Sam Stevenson 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Joe Quennell at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Intensity at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Headwaves Team Challenge with Puff, Petrol Bomb + support acts at Tathra Beach Country Club, Tathra. 5pm start.
ChangoTree at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Daniel Champagne at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 6pm-8.30pm. Adult $32.74, U18s $16.91 via Eventbrite.
Whiskey Dram at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
