South Coast Gig Guide, January 20-26

Singer In The Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Woodface Duo at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Live Music at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Chris O'Donnell at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Sam Stevenson at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Matt Preo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Summertime Comedy with Brad Oakes, Warrick Sutton Billy Stiles at Club Sapphire Auditorium, Merimbula. Tickets online $25 + B.F. Reserved seating. Doors open 8pm for 8.30pm Show. 18+
Kara Coen Ramona Grove at Tilba Valley Winery Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
ChangoTree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2pm-5pm
Singer In The Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
The Pilgrams at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
Klaus Tietz at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Southern Valley Folk Club presents Robyn Martin with support act Bega Valley Men's Choir at Nethercote Hall, Nethercote. 7pm-10pm. Tickets via robynmartinmusic.com
Joe Driscoll at Top Pub, Pambula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Strutt at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Goldie Band at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Jakob Poyner at Tilba Valley Winery Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Salt at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Southern Sounds at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. 0407 691 640
Sam Stevenson 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
Klaus Tietz at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Garry Carson Jones at Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden. 3pm-6pm
Singer In The Park at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Strutt at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Benji Fowler at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Pickin' Time Bluegrass at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Stillwater Trio plays smooth grooves, jazz & blues at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 5pm-8pm. $30 includes a light meal. Bookings essential. Call the Cafe on 6493 3156 or message them on FB.
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
2DP at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Salt at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1-4pm
Sam Martin and The Sundowners Farewell Show at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rick Bamford at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Guitar Case Troubadours at Club Narooma, Narooma. 5.30pm-9.30pm
