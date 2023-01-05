Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council welcomes announcement of new pothole fund

Updated January 5 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:39am
A heavy patch road repair.

Bega Valley Shire Council has welcomed an announcement by the NSW Government to include an additional $500 million in funding for NSW councils to repair potholes on flood-damaged roads.

