Point score usually sorts out the field and after 25 targets, Chris Davis' 71/75 was enough to keep him in the lead in AA Grade. A Grade saw Ray Welch and Keith Pearce" shoot the lot" for a 75/75 which enabled Ray to take the lead in A Grade. Kevin Hurt slipped ahead in B Grade with a 72/75 giving him a three round score of 114/125. Mark Corbett continued on his merry way with a fine 75/75 to maintain his lead in C Grade.