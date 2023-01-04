It was a great start to the year at Bega Gun Club with the completion of the Tarraganda 100 Championship.
This included great grounds thanks to Chris' slasher and George's usual expert mowing. Topping this up was Keith and Jackie putting on the barbecue lunch and I'm sure our 20 visiting shooters - from Canberra, Tumut, Sydney and Wagga felt well cared for.
It was great to see such support from other shooters. As is usual, the sun shone beautifully.
The Tarraganda is shot in four sections of 25 targets, covering double barrel, single barrel, point score and continental, making it a great test of skills.
Round one, 25T DB, saw Peter Anthanopoulous, Charlie Smith, Matt Harris and Chris Davis shoot possible putting the pressure on the rest of the AA graders.
In A Grade, Allan Wilson and Dean Shipton showed the way with clean scores, whilst John Gray and Chris Brown scored their 25/25s to lead B Grade. In C Grade, Mark Corbett took the lead with a 23/25.
Round 2 saw Frank Bagnato put up the best score in AA with a fine 24/25. Chris Davis was one target back on 23/25 which was enough to give him the halfway lead with 48/50.
A Grade saw Clint Goodwin take the front running with a 24/25, giving him a share of the lead with Peter Hart, both having a halfway score of 47/50. In B Grade, George Adamopoulos and John Siede shared to lead, each with a score of 46/50, after John cleaned the lot up in the single barrel.
Mark Corbett added another 23/25 to his efforts to comfortably lead C Grade.
Point score usually sorts out the field and after 25 targets, Chris Davis' 71/75 was enough to keep him in the lead in AA Grade. A Grade saw Ray Welch and Keith Pearce" shoot the lot" for a 75/75 which enabled Ray to take the lead in A Grade. Kevin Hurt slipped ahead in B Grade with a 72/75 giving him a three round score of 114/125. Mark Corbett continued on his merry way with a fine 75/75 to maintain his lead in C Grade.
25T Continental rounded off the day with Chris Davis doing what he does best, once again cleaning up all offerings. This gave him a total for the day of 144/150 to take out the Championship sash for 2023.
After finishing all square in the main proceedings, 139/150, Charlie Smith and Jye Baker off for AA first and second, with Jye finally taking the prize 163/174 to Charlie's 162/173. A Grade went to Ray Welch after he added a 23/25 for the continental to give him an overall score of 142/150, two targets up on second placegetter, Clint Goodwin 140/150.
With a 20/25 continental score to add to his previous efforts for the day, Kevin Hurt, 134/150, took out the B Grade prize, with John Siede, 132/150 in second place. With a steady 21/25 in the continental, Mark Corbett tallied 142/150 to take out C Grade with Robert Burton 126/150 in second.
Veterans winner for the day was Brian Minos with a creditable 143/160, after a shoot-off with Frank Bagnato.
The Ladies trophy went to Sharyn McDonald, 118/150 and the Juniors award went to Drew Burton, 129/150.
The shoot raffle went to Frank Bagnato who collected the meat tray and a $50.00 voucher for Woolworths, graciously donated by Woolies, Bega.
The Club would like to thank all the visitors who came to support us and hope you all enjoyed the day. We as a club really appreciated your support.
Next month we shoot on Sunday 5 th Feb. with 50T DB and 50T Continental being on offer to challenge one and all. 10.00am start as usual.
