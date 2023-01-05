Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Tathra vets remain dominant, racing for injured teammates

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tathra Men's Open Squad competing in the George Bass Marathon. Photo by Nick Peters Photography.

Tathra SLSC has been dominant in both men's and women's vets disciplines, each clear in first place with two legs remaining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.