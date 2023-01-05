Tathra SLSC has been dominant in both men's and women's vets disciplines, each clear in first place with two legs remaining.
READ ALSO:
After smooth conditions through the first three days of racing, day four and five saw organisers adjust the course due to strong winds and swell.
Day five's leg was an all Tathra affair, with the scheduled course deemed too dangerous due to a strong southerly wind and large swell.
Instead of the scheduled Bermagui start, competitors raced and anti-clockwise course just in Tathra with 4 turning buoys, much to the delight of local beachgoers.
RESULTS
It was history after day one for Tathra SLSC's men's crew, securing their first male stage win in the Vets Men's division after 48 years of the club's involvement in the competition.
The boys continued on with their hot start, winning the following four stages to remain undefeated throughout the marathon, much to the delight of sweep Brendan Constable.
"I knew the boys would be competitive, but you never know in surf boats. The boys have beaten some really good quality rowers," he said.
The Tathra Vet ladies have battled with Pambula SLSC throughout competition, winning four of the five legs; spurred on after losing a team mate on day four.
Following a crash Tathra vets member Vesna Andric sustained fractured ribs and pelvis damage and was forced to leave the race early to recover in hospital.
"We did this for her today, she wanted us to come out and win today and that's exactly what we've done," team mate Kate Whitton said.
Pambula Vet ladies grabbed a day two victory, besting the Tathra squad by just four seconds to claim the Moruya to Tuross Head leg.
Tathra Open men are in third place as well as Pambula Men's vet squad, both with plenty to race for over the coming days.
Pambula's Kym O'Halloran and Tathra's Mel Meaker have both tackled the grueling course admirably in their respective individual ski events.
The final legs will see the race make its way to Merimbula then Eden, pending conditions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.