What's On in the Bega Valley

Art Show
January 4-8
Bega Valley Art and Craft Society has secured the services of renowned Bibbenluke artist Lucy Culliton as judge for the society's annual show which runs from January 4-8 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula, with the opening at 5pm on January 4. She will be judging and announcing the award winners on the opening night.
Daniel Champagne LIVE at Mumbulla School Hall (Bega)
January 6
He has been described as 'the finest guitar player of this generation', 'a leading light in acoustic music' and 'a performer that must be seen to be believed'. Now, on the back of sell out shows around the world, the young Australian virtuoso brings his tour home with a brand new album! In the first half of 2023, Daniel will be playing 60 shows across every Australian state and territory for audiences young and old, from big cities to small towns, from the coast to the red centre, this is a show not to be missed and it's coming your way! Tickets: $30 adult / $15 under 18 available here
Pambula Show
January 7
The Pambula Show is back after four years and it will include a range of activities suited for all ages from the well known classics like the woodchop to oyster events to a range of activities for the kids. Entry admission tickets will be $12 for adults, $6 for children and $28 for a family pass, tickets can be purchased online at pambulashow.com.
Stepping into Wild Art Exhibition
January 7
Some of the work from local artists Ivana Gattegno and Narelle Perroux will be on display at Bermagui's Frame & Brush from December to January 7. Ivana Gattegno paints landscapes in ink while Narelle Perroux uses pastels. Join the artists at the opening Wednesday, December 14 from 5pm to 7pm at Frame & Brush, 4/28 Lamont Street, Bermagui.
Candelo Show
January 15
All the traditional country competitions show jumping, cattle contests, woodchop and exhibition hall. Combine this with a full array of children's activities face painting, magic tricks, jumping castles and so forth. Gates open at 7am visit the candeloshow.org.au to find out more details.
Summer Dance Workshops
January 23-25
Does your kid like to dance? Have they wanted to learn or looking for a summer holidays activity? Funhouse Studio in Bega is hosting a three day dance workshop for students aged 2 to 12. There'll be three categories to learn from Ballet, Jazz to Hip Hop. You can book for all sessions or $20 a session. The sessions are divided by age on each day with kids 2-4 years old starting at 10.30 until 11am, 5-7 year old starting from 11am to 12pm and the 8-12 year old starting from 12 to 3pm. Event is hosted at Many Worlds Bega on Barrack street. Tickets can be purchased via the Funhouse Facebook post.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.