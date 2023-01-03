Bega District News
Tathra beach as seen in the 50s, 60s and 70s

Updated January 4 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 10:05am
As beach goers and holiday makers flock to our gorgeous shores, we thought we'd take you back to Tathra Beach throughout the years through then lens of former Rotary Bega member Ted Blomfield.

