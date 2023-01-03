As beach goers and holiday makers flock to our gorgeous shores, we thought we'd take you back to Tathra Beach throughout the years through then lens of former Rotary Bega member Ted Blomfield.
From surfers to sunbakers and caravanners to campers it's safe to say that the beach's popularity hasn't just been a recent phenomenon.
Flick through the vibrant pastel of beach umbrellas, swimsuits on golden sand and beautiful blue skies throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s.
If you've got any stories or memories these photos may evoke please send them in!
DISCLAIMER: These photos are copyright. They must not be reproduced, stored, transmitted or used in any way, in any medium, without prior written permission. Inquiries can be made to the Bega District News.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.