As 2022 came to an end, locals and tourists alike made sure to get out and about on New Years Eve to markets and firework celebrations in Merimbula.
The Rotary Club of Merimbula held their annual New Years Eve Market featuring over 90 stalls, accompanied by live music and a special vintage car display courtesy of Sapphire Coast Historic Vehicle Club.
In its fourth year, the 2022 market was the biggest yet for the club, raising over $5,800 to go towards all accessible playground equipment at Spencer Park.
Merimbula Rotary's market mangers Martyn and Patricia Witton said the day was a huge success, following three years of smaller crowds.
"It was our best market, we had over 3,000 people come through during the day," Ms Whitton said.
"We had a terrific result for our BBQ. We had to go back to Woolworths and bought out all of their sausages.
"The wishing wells achieved a tremendous amount, it's the best amount we've received."
After starting the New Years market in 2019 in the midst of the Black Summer bushfires, Mr Witton said it was nice to see crowds return to the area.
"With business back in town it shows just how good the market can be," he said.
Stalls offered vodka tastings, crêpes, and oriental foods, while local acts serenaded guests into the evening as many stuck around for the fireworks display.
The next market will be held on January 15 from 8am-12.30pm in Ford Park, with 100 stalls booked so far and NSW Fire and Rescue coming along to talk about home fire protection and safety.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
