Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Over 3,000 guests and $5,800 raised at the Rotary Club markets

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Market-goers taking in some live music at the New Years Eve Rotary market in Merimbula. Picture supplied.

As 2022 came to an end, locals and tourists alike made sure to get out and about on New Years Eve to markets and firework celebrations in Merimbula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.