Historic Kameruka Hall decked out for Debutante Ball

Debutantes from Bega High, SCAC, Lumen Christi Catholic College, Eden High and TAFE took part in the Country Debutante Ball at Kameruka Estate and were presented to Leanne Atkinson, CEO of Bega Aboriginal Land Council.
Coordinator Renée Lightly was assisted by Mirander Bedford and Mike Martin and said it was a lovely evening with families and community celebrating the youth as they took on the privileges and responsibilities of being young adults.
Debutante couples performed six dances, followed by family bush dances with music by the Kameruka Bush Orchestra.
The Matron of Honour was Kate Boone and Flower Girls Lily Nelson and Annika Van Gangelen were accompanied by Page Boys Mike Boone and Johnathon Van Gangelen.
The Country Debutante Ball was held in association with Candelo Show Society and was sponsored by Anglicare and NSW government along with Bega Cheese.
