Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Two from two to start George Bass Surf Marathon for Tathra SLSC's men's vets

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 2 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tathra Vets currently lead their division at the George Bass Surfboat Marathon. Picture by Nick Peters Photography.

It was history after day one of the George Bass Surf Marathon for Tathra SLSC's men's crew, securing their first male stage win in Vets Men's division after 48 years of the club's involvement in the competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.