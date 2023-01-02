It was history after day one of the George Bass Surf Marathon for Tathra SLSC's men's crew, securing their first male stage win in Vets Men's division after 48 years of the club's involvement in the competition.
The Tathra ladies also started the event strong with a stage one win in the women's vets division, however Pambula SLSC remain firmly in contention claiming leg-two honours.
Following the event's postponement for a couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Black Summer Bushfires, the George Bass Surfboat and Ski Marathon has officially gotten underway once again.
Race Director Andrew Holt said he was ecstatic to see the return, even though numbers aren't quite where they were pre-pandemic.
"Everyone is absolutely stoked that they're racing again.
"The last time we completed a full race was 2018," Mr Holt said.
And after such horrific weather and a global pandemic it was clear skies on New Years Day at Batemans Bay and Moryua on the far South Coast.
The marathon - which takes place between January 1 and 7 - runs across seven legs in what is considered one of the world's hardest rowing courses.
Across the seven legs there are different courses with varying distances that covers from Batemans Bay to Merimbula in an 188 kilometre stretch down the coastline.
Competitors in each division receive points based on the position they finish each leg (winners receive zero), and the team with the least points after the final stage is crowned champion.
After day two Moruya leads the Opens Men's division with two wins, while Tathra finished third in the first two stages and will have some work ahead of them.
The men's vets squad consolidated their lead with another win on day two, however aren't getting ahead of themselves with five days left of the grueling competition.
Tathra SLSC's Melissa Meaker and Stuart Sugden both remain in contention in the female and male ocean ski divisions, while Pambula's Gavin Granger started well in the hotly contested Male Spec Ski with two fourth place finishes.
More to come throughout the week.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
