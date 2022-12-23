Farmers give silage bales another life as they brighten up more remote parts of Bega Valley

Sammie Smith who is the Young Dairy Network leader for the Bega Valley, thought it was time to inject a little bit more Christmas cheer into Bega Valley's more remote roads.
While there's plenty of Christmas lights around in the towns, out on some of the back roads, it can be a bit quieter, until Sammie came up with an idea that's perfectly appropriate for farmers.
"For a couple of years a local dairy farmer had made a Christmas display out of silage bales and so this year I thought we could bring a little bit more Christmas cheer to the Bega Valley," Sammie said.
After getting in contact with her farmer network, a few interesting displays have sprung up around the valley.
"We decided to run a little competition and see who could come up with a nice display. It will be judged on best Christmas display and best team photo in front of their Christmas display," Sammie said.
