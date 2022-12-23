Tis the season: Check out Christmas traditions from around the globe

While many are steeped in rich history and tradition, some are quite new and modern. Here's how the rest of the world celebrates the lead up to Christmas.
Kentucky for Christmas
Who would've thought that KFC would be considered a Christmas meal? Japan did. A marketing campaign in 1974 promoted KFC as the perfect Christmas meal and 46 years later, it's still wildly popular.
Throw a Santa hat on Colonal Sanders and order yourself some KFC this Christmas if you don't feel like cooking.
Krampus
Move over Santa Claus, Krampus is here to make sure if kids have been naughty or nice. With horns like a goat and beast like features, Krampus rewards well behaved children with small gifts and hands out rotten birch to the naughty kids.
Tradition also states that Krampus would often snatch away naughty children and put them in his sack. Krampus is celebrated on December 5, the eve of St Nicholas Day.
On Krampasnaucht (December 5) young men dress up as Krampus and frighten children with clattering chains and bells.
Yule Lads
Food going missing? Doors slamming? Sheep harrassed? Blame it on the Yule Lads. The Yule Lads are a group of 13 mischievous pranksters who steal from everyone and like to cause mischief.
They often appear in the lead up to Christmas and leave small gifts in shoes that children leave on the windowsills or small potato if anyone has been naughty.
Each of the Yule Lads has their own name and personality and will prank people accordingly.
Looking at Christmas lights
Nothing says 'Christmas is here' than jumping in the car and looking at your neighbours Christmas light display. This annual tradition isn't just for the small kids, you can spot adults of all ages enjoying the sparkling light display.
Prawns
Whether you enjoy a cold seafood platter full of prawns or you love throwing them on to the barbie, prawns at Christmas is a time honoured traditions. People can wait for hours to get their hands on premium prawns.
Cricket
Whether it's the Boxing Day test match or backyard cricket, is it really Christmas without a bit of cricket.
La Befana
While it's not strictly Christmas, La Befana is celebrated through all of Italy on the eve of the epiphany on January 5.
Befana is described as an old witch or old woman, Befana like Santa Claus will leave presents for well behaved children in their socks and lumps of coal for the naughty kids.
Decorating the Christmas Tree
Nothing screams Christmas more than decorating the Christmas tree.
Christmas trees date back to the 16th century in Germany and are usually evergreen conifers, spruce, pine or fir. Christmas Trees are often decorated at the start of Advent but it can vary country to country and household to household.
So next time you put up your Christmas Tree, blast 'O Tannenbaum' in homage of its origins.
Gavle Goat
The Gavle Goat is a tradition that dates back to the Yule Goat known as julbock and is as much a part of Christmas traditions as Santa Claus and Frosty the Snowman is.
Yule goats range in size from tiny ones to tie on the Christmas tree to massive goats such as the Gavle Goat in Castle Square in Slottsgortget, Gavle and is erected on the first day of Advent.
According to seventeenth-century Swedish records, the julbock was a dark and demonic figure that roamed the countryside on December 25 demanding food. However the yule goat is now a benelovent being and people dressed up as the yule goat distribute small gifts to families they visit.
Gavle goat in Slottstorget is a yule tide tradition that has been burnt down more times than it has survived.
Made out of hay, the goat sculpture can range in size and length. The display is infamous for attracting arsonists and has been destroyed a whopping 37 times and has survived 17 times since it was first erected in 1966.
It previously survived four years in a row which is a record in itself.
