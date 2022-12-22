South Coast building company Edwards Constructions has won the tenders to build the Kiah and Wandella community halls.
The halls were destroyed during the Black Summer bushfires.
Construction will start in early 2023 and both halls are scheduled for completion by mid-2023.
In a statement Bega Valley Shire Council said that Edwards Constructions had successfully completed several council projects using a network of local contractors and suppliers.
Council thanked local community groups and stakeholders for their involvement in developing designs and plans.
The project was made possible through the NSW government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery fund.
Visit the Kiah Hall and Wandella Hall project pages for more information.
