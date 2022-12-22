Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council awards tenders for Kiah, Wandella Halls

Updated December 23 2022 - 9:58am, first published December 22 2022 - 2:34pm
Wandella Hall design. Picture supplied

South Coast building company Edwards Constructions has won the tenders to build the Kiah and Wandella community halls.

