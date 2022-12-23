Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council teams up with composting binfluencer Kate Flood

Updated December 23 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Composting guru, Kate Flood is helping council spread the word on how to FOGO. Picture supplied

Bega Valley Shire Council's Waste Services team has partnered with a social media composting guru to help the community get the best out of their FOGO service.

