Bega Valley Shire Council's Waste Services team has partnered with a social media composting guru to help the community get the best out of their FOGO service.
Funded by the NSW Environment Protection Authority's (EPA) Scrap Together campaign, the council and well-known composting binfluencer, Kate Flood have come up with a range of videos for sharing across multiple platforms.
Council's Waste Education Officer, Rebecca Bruce said the Scrap Together campaign funds resources that make it easier for the community to choose the right bin.
"It's great to have someone as knowledgeable and well-known as Kate living in the Bega Valley," Ms Bruce said.
"For many people she's known as Compostable Kate on her social media profiles, where a series of popular composting videos have been liked by nearly 350,000 people on TikTok alone.
"We've worked with Kate on a series of three videos that make it easy for everyone with a green-lid bin to get the best out of their FOGO service.
"Two of the videos focus on things that should and shouldn't go in the FOGO bin, which comes at a good time because the EPA recently clarified what goes in the FOGO bin."
Ms Bruce said the videos would be shared among more than 150,000 people who follow Compostable Kate and Council on social media.
"This will take the message to and beyond our local area which is great because December is when thousands of people visit the Bega Valley from areas where there is no FOGO service," Ms Bruce said.
"It's our goal to continue supporting the community in getting FOGO right because the quality of the end product is the collective responsibility of everyone with a green-lid bin.
"With more people making the most of their FOGO, and plans to prepare for an organics processing plant at the Central Waste Facility in Wolumla, we're looking at a FOGO friendly future in the Bega Valley Shire."
To learn more about how to FOGO, visit Council's website.
To learn more about Compostable Kate, visit her Instagram or TikTok pages.
The Scrap Together campaign has been developed and funded by the NSW Environment Protection Authority.
