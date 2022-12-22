Far South Coast residents can look forward to some warm weather on Christmas Day, a weather radar reveals.
Data from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts Christmas Day in Bega will be a partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 29 degrees and minimum of 15 degrees.
It's a similar story in Merimbula, with a partly cloudy day forecast and top temperature of 27 degrees and minimum of 15 degrees.
Further down the coastline at Eden it will also be partly cloudy, with a top of 27 degrees and bottom of 16 degrees.
And it's a similar story up the coastline at Bermagui. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with a top temperature of 28 degrees, and low of 16 degrees.
This follows some rain across the coastline on Thursday with temperatures on the increase from Friday [December 23].
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
