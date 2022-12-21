Bega District News
NSW Police Force's Christmas/New Year holiday enforcement operation

Updated December 22 2022 - 9:55am, first published 9:50am
NSW Police Force's Christmas/New Year holiday enforcement operation. Picture file

Drink and drug driving, distractions, driving tired and any dangerous driving behaviours are among the target areas for NSW Police Force's Christmas/New Year holiday enforcement operation.

