Transport for NSW Roads & Maritime Services has a very simple message for boaters over the busy holiday season: plan, prepare and predict.
Deon Voyer, NSW Maritime principal manager South who is responsible for the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley shires, said it is essential that boaters plan their voyage, know the waterway and their vessel's capacity on that waterway and have the necessary safe equipment, particularly life jackets.
Of the 11 deaths on the state's waterways over the past 12 months, seven weren't wearing life jackets.
Boaters need to prepare their safety equipment, have ample fuel and know what the weather and tides are doing.
By planning and preparing, boaters can predict what their voyage will look like, including conditions on the return leg.
"Just like they say on the roads, have a Plan B," he said.
So if boaters cannot properly plan, prepare and predict their voyage on a particular waterway, they should choose another, safer one.
Many sources of valuable information are available to boaters.
Mr Voyer said they should get weather information from reliable and known platforms such as the Bureau of Meteorology, Seabreeze and Willyweather or call Transport NSW (Martime Infoline) on 131 236 which has a service for information on weather and tides.
He said the area's coastal bars can be hazardous under certain conditions.
"We have a network of coastal bar cameras giving live vision of what is happening at the bar," Mr Voyer said.
"Use everything that is available.
"Surfers use them and we encourage boaters to use them as well."
Boat ramps can be busy places so boaters must be familiar with launch and retrieval processes around boat ramps.
"People get caught up, forget the process, forget their safety equipment, don't have enough fuel or forget to put the bung in.
"It is a sinking experience for all involved," Mr Voyer said.
He said boaters should watch how other people are using the boat ramp.
Lastly, water users should be aware of their impact on others.
Jet skis and boats towing people, for example, can impact others using the water more passively.
"The idea is people enjoy our waterways and make them better places to live, work and play," he said.
Over the last year the top four offences across southern NSW related to life jackets, licensing and registration, safety equipment and speeding.
In the 12 months to December 6 there were 180 formal actions at Batemans Bay and 125 at Narooma.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
