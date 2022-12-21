A 47-year old beachside hotel on Bermagui's main street has been given a new lease of life with an inspired makeover that pays homage to its 1970s aesthetic.
Yannis Ganter and Luke Redmond, who own the adjacent Bermagui Beach Hotel with their partners, only bought the former Beachview Motel in October.
The scaffolding came down on Monday, December 19, revealing how a few minor changes on the outside can have a major impact.
Inside, the decor is a little more edgy and fun than the nine guest rooms in the Bermagui Beach Hotel which won the AHA award for Australia's best deluxe pub accommodation last month.
There are vibrant pops of colour in retro pastels like coral and aqua and above each bed are three vintage album covers which have been framed by local gallery and art supply shop Frame and Brush.
Frame and Brush also curated customised pieces of local art for each of the nine guest suites.
The former Beachview Motel was built and run by Pam Ralphs, now in her late 80s.
Mr Redmond said it was always on their radar to buy the motel from her.
"Pam was always a good supporter of us and a good neighbour, and she was kind enough to come to us first when she wanted to sell," he said.
Mr Gantner said everything they had done embraced the time when the motel was built.
"We have retained as much of it as we could and it was nice to embrace the original bones and highlight things," he said.
Mr Gantner and Mr Redmond were full of praise for the local tradies for completing the revamp in time for Christmas.
They credited Danny and Riahana Fuller of Fullers Floorcoverings for driving the project and being a huge part of the design.
At one point there were electricians, painters, plumbers, builders, tilers and landscape gardeners on the site along with others working on air-conditioning and the roof's guttering.
"They all did a big push to get it in before Christmas," Mr Redmond said.
Yet there is exquisite detail such as a herringbone-patterned door.
"It was just a huge community effort and it has been a very enjoyable project," Mr Redmond said.
When combined with the new cabins at Bermagui Reflections holiday park, Mr Gantner said the revamped motel will mean more visitors can stay in Bermagui for an extended time.
That is good for the town and won't do the pub any harm either.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
