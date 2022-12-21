Bega District News
Wendy Hergenhan a dual golf title winner

By Barbara Ubrihien
Updated December 21 2022 - 4:56pm, first published 2:40pm
Bega Women's golf's Wendy Hergenhan has been named the NSW State Country Champion.

Bega Lady Golfer, Wendy Hergenhan recently played with ladies from all clubs in the Far South Coast & Tablelands district at Narooma Golf Club for the Zone Medal Playoff, coming first in the Gold Division with 83 gross / 76 nett.

