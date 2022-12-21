Bega Lady Golfer, Wendy Hergenhan recently played with ladies from all clubs in the Far South Coast & Tablelands district at Narooma Golf Club for the Zone Medal Playoff, coming first in the Gold Division with 83 gross / 76 nett.
This qualified her to play in the Golf NSW Medal Playoff.
Playing at Stonecutter Ridge in Sydney Wendy excelled with a fantastic score 77gross/ 69 nett to win the NSW State Country Champion, for both 2021 and 2022, which were played together due to COVID-19 last year.
"I was quite relaxed, because I hadn't played the course before so I wasn't expecting anything and just enjoyed the course," Hergenhan said.
"I was very honoured by the result and I was was really pleased to be representing the Far South Coast."
Hergenhan said she hadn't been playing her best golf in various events in the lead-up, but just enjoyed the challenge of the Stonecutter layout.
Her husband joined her for the trip where he was a calming voice as caddy.
"I have to give him some credit, he keeps me pretty level," Hergenhan said with a laugh.
The course provided a challenging layout, but the Bega golfer relished in the challenge.
"The fairways were fairly open, but there were a lot of bunkers, so you had to be pretty pinpoint accurate to get on the greens," she said.
"However if you can do that well, you normally putt pretty well and I did that."
Club-mates said she was a highly valued member at the Bega club, having served as club captain for the past six years, but Hergenhan said it was a fulfilling shared experience to be part of.
"I'm sort of co-captain with Robyn Kilkelly," she said, "We share the load, the whole ladies committee works really well together and we share all the tasks."
Hergenhan recently secured the most silverware of any of the players in the club's annual awards, but also praised Golf NSW for it's promotion and event planning for ladies golf.
"I just think we have wonderful opportunities with women's golf to go away and play these events, NSW Golf does a great job in promoting it and the people there work very hard to get a calendar of events together through the year," Hergenhan said.
"I've worked all my life and now that I'm retired I'm able to do so many wonderful competitions around the state and nationally with the Australian Seniors too."
Hergenhan said she wanted to follow in others footsteps and give back to the golfing community through clinics for women and children she's been running at Bega and Tathra.
"You get a lot out of it and there are so many people who are willing to give back," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.