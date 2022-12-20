December 21 is 'gravy day' so here's how to get the perfect sauce

For many, Paul Kelly's holiday hit about a guy who is spending Christmas in jail is about as festive as Bing Crosby's magical tones of White Christmas - but who will be making the gravy in 2022?
Wollongong restauranter Daniel Sherley (of Debutant and Rookie) is a big fan of How to Make Gravy and said it's a classic song that marks December 21 in an Aussie way.
Meanwhile, Sherley is also a massive gravy fan during Christmas feasts and divulged to the Mercury his top secrets to making the perfect condiment.
"It's all about like the fond," he told the Australian Community Media.
READ ALSO:
"When you're doing your roast, or whatever you might be cooking, it's that brown caramelisation you get on the bottom of the pan - and that's where you get your really good colour and flavour from.
"On top of that, a really good stock with a lot of flavour in it is going to go a long way to making good gravy."
Paul Kelly's hit describes red wine, tomato sauce and salt as the key ingredients, though Sherley would never use tomato sauce.
He said frying up onions then adding a good stock, a little flour (to help thicken) mixed with melted butter or "drippings" from the roast being cooked was perfection.
Sherley said he couldn't think of anything on a Christmas plate he wouldn't put gravy on (even the veggies), though usually he would steer clear of gravy on a steak.
Debutant is a French-style steakhouse and there, Sherley is a fan of the "jus" (a delicate, light sauce) to bring out the flavour of the steak.
As usual, the culinary expert won't have a long list of tasks from his family get-together, but does anticipate getting into his brother-in-law's kitchen.
"I'm a bit pushy in the kitchen so I take over if there's something to do, but they try to organise it around me."
Both of Sherley's restaurants will be closed from Christmas Day onwards for a much-needed break following a big year.
Debutant will be closed from December 25 and reopen on January 4.
Rookie will be closed from December 25 and reopen January 10.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.