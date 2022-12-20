Sailability Batemans Bay helps bring freedom to those with a disability.
Mark Dunan never expected to be sailing, nor did he expect the sport to so radically transform his life.
He was a farmer's son who didn't mind fishing but, living inland, never really got near enough water for anything more.
When a concrete shredder fell on him at a building site, he was left a high-level paraplegic, totally dependent on a wheelchair.
The incident was a pivot point in his life. He felt lost, like he'd lost all his freedom.
Then a chance encounter with a Sailability group in Canberra reinvigorated his life.
"I sat at home feeling sorry for myself for eight years after my accident - and then I found sailing," Mr Durnan said.
READ MORE:
Sailability is a not-for-profit organisation helping people with a disability sail.
Mr Durnan tried it, and three weeks later he was flying to Brisbane to compete in the national competition with the community of athletes he had just met.
"It opened up a whole different world for me," he said.
"I wanted to see how far I could take it and go as fast as I could."
In the 12 years since, the man from Catalina has competed in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and all around Australia. He is out on the water nearly every weekend, and said while he loved the competitiveness of the sport, he mainly just loved the freedom it offered.
For Mr Durnan, sailing brings a sense of dignity and freedom back to his life.
"It removes the boundaries," he said.
"To be able to throw off the wheelchair and just get in the boat and be on the same level as everyone else is fantastic."
He said on the water, disabled people could match it with able-bodied athletes.
"There is no difference between us," he said.
"We are using the same wind. It is up to us to outsmart them."
Mr Durnan said sailing offered a "dignity of risk" whereby he wasn't cushioned, but was able to push himself and try new things.
He said there was no limit to the level of disability someone could have to still go sailing. He has seen boats equipped with IV drips and oxygen tanks empowering people to get out onto the water regardless of their physical health.
Mr Durnan said sailability could be as competitive or as relaxed as anyone wanted, and many people just come to float around on the water.
"If you've never tried sailing, come and hop in a boat - we'll probably convert you," he said.
Mr Durnan is Maintenance Officer with Sailability Batemans Bay.
For more information, visit sailabilitybatemansbay.com or contact the secretary, Tish Ennis on email - contact@sailabilitybatemensbay.com
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.