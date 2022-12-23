Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Of Pigs and Whistles: travelling exhibition opens at Eden Killer Whale Museum

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
December 23 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Gray of South East Arts brought along a representative of the travelling classes on the steamship company's regular sailings.

The Eden Killer Whale Museum has a new exhibition about the times when steam ships travelled along the Far South Coast bringing vital supplies, including pigs, and carried passengers to and from work and even school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.