Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Rotary art and book fairs will combine next month for two day event.

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Blomfield alongside Alex Nicol, Cate Caddy, and Bruce Hamilton in preparation for the previous Rotary book fair in April. Photo: supplied.

Bega Rotary Book and Art Fair will take place at the Bega Showground Pavilion on January 20 and 21, with thousands of donated books and a plethora of local art on show and up for grabs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.