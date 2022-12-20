Bega Rotary Book and Art Fair will take place at the Bega Showground Pavilion on January 20 and 21, with thousands of donated books and a plethora of local art on show and up for grabs.
The fair call out was well received, with 35 local artists jumping on the bill to share paintings and ceramics - including Nicki Hall, Kathryn Hede, Louise Miller, June Orr, Judith Thomson and Lorna Zhulan.
For booklovers, Bega's historic Showground Pavilion will be filled with fiction, non fiction and everything in between, including an exclusive signing from children's author Kelly Ryner.
The beloved children's book author of 'Maxie Roo is Just Like You' will be available for a chat and signings between 10am-12pm both days, and will also have her watercolours on display and for sale.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
