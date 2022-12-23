It was the hottest ticket in Eden on Saturday night, December 17 and even those who didn't have a invite to the official opening of the Hotel Australasia still came to enjoy the ambience of the outdoor areas and take a peek at some of the amazing interior renovations.
Following a Welcome to Country senior advisor at Core Asset Development John Palasty welcomed guests to the hotel opening where a plaque was unveiled in the courtyard.
Mr Palasty thanked council and particularly mayor Russell Fitzpatrick for saving the hotel and allowing its renovation to take place.
READ MORE:
Dr Holland called it a "very significant day" and said it was an honour to be there.
"This is a turning point for the present and the future."
There was laughter too as he said the walls could tell a few stories, as some of those attending remembered the hotel's more colourful days back in the 70s and 80s.
"To see what's gone on is magnificent. So often you see local heritage is neglected," Dr Holland said.
"The quality is self-evident and the local craftsmen have put together such a wonderful development," Dr Holland said. He commended Mr Palasty on his generosity and goodwill towards the community.
In the courtyard crowds gathered, enjoying drinks from the bars, food from the pizza oven or burger bars.
Inside, the hotel's eight unique bedrooms, each with a clawed bath, await their first guests. With a price tag in the several hundreds of dollars, they are not a casual night's stay.
READ ALSO:
Mr Palasty has plans for his hotel guests to ensure they will have access to boutique tours and fishing with a little sip of something to help while away the time.
The hotel had a brush with the wrecking ball when it was purchased as a site for a new supermarket and sat empty while rain entered the building through numerous gaps and councillors furiously argued over its future.
It has been the subject of derision, passion and huge amounts of craftsmanship.
The grand old lady of Eden has received a remarkable restoration and is now heritage listed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.