Bega High School's Year 12 students have excelled in the 2022 HSC, with 13 band sixes and 33 band fives for the 55 student cohort.
The results were a marked improvement for the school and the highest success rate in the Bega Valley.
Year Advisor Matthew Collins said he was proud of the achievements of the small cohort, and the drive they showed throughout the tough two years.
"For them to achieve those results, particularly the amount of band sixes that they got was a really good achievement."
"From the bushfires through to COVID-19 to everything else, I was particularly proud of how resilient they were. A lot of them could've used the excuse, we've been impacted by this and that but they were a really resilient year group," Mr Collins said.
The Bega High School students that made the State Honour Role were:
The girls led the way, with Gem Faulkner scoring an ATAR of 94.9, followed by Olivia Upton with 91.9, who Mr Collins said planned on going into a career in Nursing.
"They put in a huge amount of work and because we were a small year group too, I got to spend a lot of time with these kids and see them progress and grow from year 7 to Year 12."
"For them to be awarded with their results was a testament to their hard work."
Other impressive results included an ATAR of 89.95 for Sebastian Dowd as well as 89.3 for Mora Fiedler, 89.1 for Ebony Constable and 83.1 for Jaimi Krucler.
"A lot of the kids have already been accepted for early entry," Mr Collins said
"I've got no doubt that a lot of them have or will be receiving offers, a lot of those kids are looking to go through to University."
"Their results speak for themselves, we're really proud of them as a school," he said.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
