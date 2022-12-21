Bega District News
Bega HS students have scored some impressive ATARs for the 2022 HSC

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:37pm, first published 5:20pm
Katya Boffa's major work titled 'Silence' that saw her make the States HSC Honour role for Visual Arts. Katya was also recognised as a distinguished achiever in Drama. Picture by Ellousie Bailey.

Bega High School's Year 12 students have excelled in the 2022 HSC, with 13 band sixes and 33 band fives for the 55 student cohort.

