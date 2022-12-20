Marine Rescue Merimbula volunteers are ready for a surge of boaters heading on to local waterways over the Christmas and New Year holiday period, with Marine Rescue Merimbula Unit Commander Bill Blakeman appealing to boaters to make safety their highest priority and take extra care on the water.
"While it's been a busy start to the boating season, our volunteers are well prepared for an expected influx of boaters over what is traditionally the busiest week of the year on our waterways," Unit Commander Bill Blakeman said.
"We want everyone to have a great time on the water - and most importantly, to return home safely. Over the Christmas - New Year break it's more important than ever to make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and that you Log On with Marine Rescue NSW on VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue NSW app.
"This free service gives you the peace of mind of knowing our volunteers are watching out for your safe return and that if you don't Log Off as planned, they will start searching for you."
Mr. Blakeman said it was concerning that many of the rescue missions launched since the start of the boating season could have been avoided if boaters had taken simple safety precautions.
"Of the rescue operations carried out across the state over the past year, 40.4 per cent have been due to engine failure, 10 per cent a flat battery and 9 per cent in response to boats out of fuel," Mr. Blakeman added.
"These can easily be prevented by checking your engine and battery are in good condition and that your fuel tank is full before heading out."
He said large numbers of boaters on the water over the Christmas - New Year period made collisions more likely and urged boaters to slow down, stay vigilant, and take it easy on the water.
With summer often coming with strong sea breezes and notorious southerly busters, Bill Blakeman added that Marine Rescue Merimbula crews were often called to help boaters who had misjudged weather and sea conditions.
"Check weather and sea conditions before heading out and regularly throughout the day as conditions can change quickly. You can get up-to-date forecasts from your local Marine Rescue base by calling on VHF Channel 16 at any time or on the Marine Rescue NSW app."
