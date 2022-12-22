Four students that completed the Cert IV in Tertiary Preparation at Bega TAFE have received stellar final marks, each with aspirations to further their education.
The results came much to the delight of students Hayden, Ebony, Gabriela and Justin and their teacher Carol Holden, who said the they exceeded her expectations.
The nationally recognised one-year course that includes both Cert III and IV, 'prepares for Diploma level and university study or entry into the Australian Defence Force'.
After receiving their marks, Ebony Ryan-Miners, Hayden Wain and Gabriela Ware have each had offers to universities, while Justin Patterson-Holder has been considering both university and the military.
Ebony and Hayden completed the course in Bega, while Gabriela and Justin dialed in from Moruya, completing their study online.
Ebony scored an impressive TES of 292/300, which has opened up avenues for her that she hadn't considered prior to the course.
"I homeschooled for most of high school because after doing normal school in Primary School I found the learning environment wasn't for me.
"I love school, I love learning stuff, unfortunately with homeschooling you get your Certificate at year ten but that's it. You can't get an ATAR from it, and I wanted to go to Uni," Ebony said.
"I got an offer from Western Sydney University for Industrial Design Honors Program which I'm going to do next year.
For Hayden his mark has seen him get multiple offers to study Law, which he is currently weighing up.
With a TES of 270/300, The University of Newcastle gave him a selection rank of 95.40, and and offer into Law with Honours.
School didn't work for me, the learning environment. I needed a bit more one-one help that I didn't get at school.- Hayden Wain
"Coming in to this course, my literacy skills weren't very good, I couldn't form sentences that well let alone write an essay," Hayden said.
Hayden also received an offer last week to study Law and Politics in Canberra.
"The environment was a big difference, it's obviously not as big as your normal classes at school and for me that really helped."
"Humanities here at TPC really gave me an interest in politics, that I didn't have before," he said.
Head Teacher Carol Holden said she couldn't be more impressed with the group, and how they were able to work together throughout the year.
"From when they came in a year ago to now I could really see their confidence levels go up"
Ms Holden has been teaching the TPC for many years now and say the course is crucial to those that are looking for another avenue.
"We teach you how to research properly, reference properly and how to write a decent essay. The course is designed to give you the skills so that when you go to Uni you can just concentrate on content.
"I think it's just important to have different options, so that people with different needs can find the right space for them," she said.
Gabriela Ware didn't click with school and after homeschooling for a while during her teenage years, decided to enroll in some TAFE courses before eventually settling on the TPC.
At just 17, Gabriela received a TES of 288/300, and planned to enroll in a Bachelor of Arts with offers from Macquarie and Wollongong Universities.
Ms Holden credited the success of the cohort to the attitudes of the four students and their hunger to learn, with Hayden and Ebony both making use of the the campus's Study Centre to revise content.
"The way that they banded together and helped each other. They formed a really great study group, even with the two in Moruya."
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds.
