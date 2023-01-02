Bega District News
Daniel Champagne set to perform in Bega and Pambula this week

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated January 2 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:00am
Daniel Champagne kicks off his Australian tour this week in Bega. Picture supplied.

After a huge year with largely sold-out shows in 2022 touring Australia, USA, Canada and New Zealand, Bega-raised guitarist Daniel Champagne has returned to Australia with a new album 'Shimmer Through The Windscreen'.

