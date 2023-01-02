After a huge year with largely sold-out shows in 2022 touring Australia, USA, Canada and New Zealand, Bega-raised guitarist Daniel Champagne has returned to Australia with a new album 'Shimmer Through The Windscreen'.
His opening show will kick off in Bega Mumbulla Hall, Friday, January 6 at 7.30pm, followed by a Pambula show the following night at Longstocking Brewery from 6pm.
READ ALSO:
The story goes that the young Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father.
Daniel began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing solo wherever he could, honing his craft and developing what would become the dynamite live show that he is renowned for today.
In early 2020 as the COVID-19 Pandemic ground all touring to a halt, Daniel returned to Australia to write music and further hone his craft.
Daniel released his last album 'Trying to Hold The Setting Sun' during this time and managed to tour parts of Australia to intimate sit-down audiences between lockdowns.
Daniel returns to Australia with a swag of new songs from his upcoming album 'Shimmer Through the Windscreen' and a completely new live show.
At the beginning of 2020, when the world ground to a halt, Daniel cancelled his tours and came home to Australia.
It was really the first time standing in one place for long enough to reflect a bit on the road behind him.
Daniel wrote a lot of songs, about people he had met, about places he had been to and about stories he had heard, followed or dreamed up along the way.
These songs came from those that stuck in his mind and will be released worldwide on January 27, 2023.
Tickets can be found at https://danielchampagnemusic.com/shows
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.