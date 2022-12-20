Mumbulla Community Foundation hosts "largest grants round" in 21 years

Mumbulla Community Foundation's grants award ceremony celebrated their biggest grants round in more than a decade, in which they helped invest a total of $122,000 into local frontline organizations.
Mumbulla Community Foundation chair, Michael Pryke said the board had been overwhelmed to see the number of "high quality" applications coming through.
"This is the largest grants round we've ever been able to offer in the 21 years we've been running and we're incredibly proud to be able to support frontline organisations in the Bega Valley," he said.
The grants were given out to 23 recipients on Monday December 19 at an award ceremony hosted at the Bega Civic Centre.
Mr Pryke said he had been especially happy to present grants to various small local organisations and community groups.
"It was so good to see so many applications come out of the villages we visited on the south of the shire during our Mumbulla on the Move event," he said.
Mr Pryke said they had received a large number of applications for their grants round this year with 62 "high quality applications amounting to a total value of over $430,000" being put forward.
"We don't talk about 'winners and losers' in this process, we think about 'successful and unsuccessful' and all the applications were worthy of support," he said.
Mr Pryke said the foundation had primarily focused their attentions to applications connected to the Black Summer Fires.
"We were concerned about the number of requests we received from our volunteer emergency services organisations that requested funding to purchase what we believed to be core equipment," he said.
"We were able to fund a few, but we will be taking this up with the HQs of these organisations to better understand where such funding responsibility should lie."
Mr Pryke said they had received a lot of applications south of the shire which they believe came as a result of their Mumbulla on the Move event in early November, which saw them visit the Wyndham RFS Shed, Towamba RFS Shed, Eden township and Pambula RFS shed before moving onto Quaama.
From the applications put in here are a few of the following award recipients from southern end of the Bega Valley.
Mr Pryke said they had decided to focus on small and rural communities "who have been doing it tough" these last couple of years.
"We were delighted to be able to support so many small groups in the community," he said.
The funding gathered consisted of a submission of $25,000 by the Bega Valley Shire Council that commits to the grants rounds annually. An additional $80,000 was secured from the Government Black Summer Bushfire Recovery program as well.
The rest was dollar matched by the Mumbulla Community Foundation with the financial support from from Global Giving, a US based social enterprise.
Listed below is the remaining Bega Valley grants award recipients and a brief description of what they applied funding for.
"There was still so many organisations and groups we wanted to support but couldn't because we ran out of money," Mr Pryke said.
The Mumbulla Community Foundation is also launching a further three programs that individuals or community groups and organisations can apply for.
These include the Young Women's grants, the Young People's Scholarship Program and the Continuing Education scholarships. To find out more visit the Mumbulla Community Foundation website.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
