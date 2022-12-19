Bega District News
And the Wolumla Red Cross Christmas raffle winners are ...

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
December 20 2022 - 8:00am
Tura Beach Woolworths assistant manager Mandy Revington draws the Wolumla Red Cross Christmas Raffle with the branch's president Kathy Gowing and member Dot Holmes. Picture supplied.

The time of year for Wolumla Red Cross' Christmas Raffle finally came around, with winners being drawn on Wednesday, December 14.

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

