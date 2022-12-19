And the Wolumla Red Cross Christmas raffle winners are ...

The time of year for Wolumla Red Cross' Christmas Raffle finally came around, with winners being drawn on Wednesday, December 14.
Hosted out the front of the Tura Woolworths, the raffle was drawn by Tura Beach Woolworths assistant manager Mandy Revington, who pulled out two winners for the Woolworths food hamper and the Bega Cheese gift bundle.
The winner of the food hamper donated by the Woolworths, was Kalaru resident Mick Wright.
The winner of the Bega Cheese gift card, wine and chocolates bundle, was Eden resident John Fogden.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
