Grietja wins Red Cross Wolumla Award

During the end of year Wolumla Public School award ceremony, one pupil was commended for their community spirit.
Grietja Armstead was presented with the Red Cross Wolumla Award by the president of the Wolumla Red Cross, Kathy Gowing.
Ms Gowing said Grietja received the award for demonstrating school and community spirit with compassion and consideration to others.
Ms Gowing went on to tell the audience about the work carried out by the Red Cross.
After presenting the award and speech Ms Gowing also gave Grietja a book voucher.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW.
