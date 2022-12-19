Bega District News
Pambula crews say they're ready to take on the George Bass

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated December 23 2022 - 1:48pm, first published December 19 2022 - 9:46pm
Women's Vets Crew members Kirsty Byrne, Simone Shaw, Tina Piccione, Tania Dwyer, Belinda Libbis, Danielle Larten and Beth Knox. Absent is sweep Peter (Grub) Grant.

After a false start due to COVID in 2021, the Pambula Surf Life saving Club's men's and women's crews say they are well and truly ready to take on one of the most gruelling surf boat races in the world, the 190km long George Bass marathon.

