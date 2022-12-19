Pambula crews say they're ready to take on the George Bass

After a false start due to COVID in 2021, the Pambula Surf Life saving Club's men's and women's crews say they are well and truly ready to take on one of the most gruelling surf boat races in the world, the 190km long George Bass marathon.
New year's Eve celebrations will be put on hold for the Men's and Ladies Veterans crews (over 30) who leave Corrigan's Beach, Batemans Bay on January 1 for the seven day marathon row which will finish at Eden Wharf on January 7.
Boat captain Kirsty Byrne said training started in April last year but the race was cancelled due to COVID in August. This year they started training again in April, starting first with weight training throughout the winner and indoor rowing sessions.
In September they moved to on water training three to four times a week working out over 10km or a shorter sprints session.
There are 16 crews taking part in the race and Pambula has the men's and women's vets crews entering as well as individual paddlers on surf skis.
The ladies crew will have eight rowers plus a sweep and every 20-30 minutes will do a water change. A support boat will bring the other four rowers close to the surf boat where they will jump in the water while the current crew jump in the water to provide any assistance and the new crew get into the surf boat.
The men's team of Simon Byrne, Trevor Miller, Joel Tweedy, Grant Holman, Jamie Lynn, Sam Dryden, Dave Barros, Liam O'Neill and Ben Smith with sweep Mark Spink will have four days with six rowers and so will have rotating pairs on those days. The last three days will see the crew back to strength at eight rowers.
The Pambula ladies vets crew have some formidable form having won in 2012, 2016 and 2018 but are conscious of their opposition.
"The competition is very strong, particularly from Tathra," Kirsty said.
The George Bass started in 1975 and surf ski's were added to the event in the 1990s. It is now in it's 48th year and has been held nearly every second year.
The Bass has proved the toughest event on any rowing calendar anywhere in the world and crews of both men and women compete in every element that the ocean can throw at them.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
