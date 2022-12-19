Funding and a licence agreement for Pambula Tennis Club

Pambula Tennis Club committee has had two big wins recently; it has been successul in attracting funding from the Community Building Partnership Grant.
Secondly, the club has finalised the licence agreement for the use of the courts with Reflections' head office.
The club had identified various infrastructure items in need of repair or replacement and was delighted when member for Bega, Michael Holland informed the committee the club had been successful in attracting $20,000 of funding towards a new concrete pathway along the length of the courts to improve safety and access.
The committee also said other sources of funding had been identified to replace the court enclosure wire, the court surfaces on courts 3 to 6 and to replace the current lights with an LED system.
Club president Rick Farrell saiud there was a lot of work to do.
"Our negotiation with Reflections has also resulted in a final licence agreement on good terms for the club," Rick said.
"They have accepted the minimum statutory rental fee that we proposed, would be appropriate for our not-for-profit club.
"Although the licence is an annual agreement there is the ability to apply for a longer-term agreement in the future. Thanks to Sandy and Rick for their work on this and Margaret Campbell at the Reflections end," Rick said.
There will be a Summer Holiday Family Tournament on Wednesday, January 11 from 5.30pm. It will be a doubles competition and players will rotate partners randomly until everyone has played the same number of games.
A central scoresheet of everyone's winning games will be tallied up. If necessary, a play-off round will decide the winning player/s.
Entry for non-members will be $10 and there will be a gold coin donation for the barbecue which will be operating on the night.
"If you have visitors coming for the holidays it will be a fun way to spend an evening," Rick said.
The Pambula Tennis Club Spring Comp concludes with the grand final played Monday, December 19 with Mac's team versus Mitch's mob.
Pato is running the barbecue again with courts available for those wanting to have a hit. Speed and Nicole Gordon will again be very generously providing the awards for the competition.
The Monday and Thursday social tennis groups had a Christmas lunch at Oaklands. These groups usually continue through the festive season if the days don't fall on Christmas or New Year's Day. If you have some time off, come and have a hit with us between 9-11am, Rick said.
"If you know of anyone wishing to join the club, they can apply for membership online via the club website at https://play.tennis.com.au/pambulatennisclub. Membership remains at $100 for a family with children under 18 years, $60 for single adult membership and $30 for single junior (U/18) membership.
"Just a reminder that our management committee meetings occur on the second Tuesday of the month at 6pm at the clubrooms and any members or prospective new members are welcome to attend," Rick said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW.
