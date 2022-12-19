Bega District News
Eden fireworks planned for New Year's Eve

By Denise Dion
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:54pm, first published 12:31pm
The Hotel Australiasia is sponsoring a New Year's Eve fireworks display which will take place at the sports ground opposite Aslings Beach. Photo by Denise Dion

Eden Service and Social Club Incorporated (Essci) has organised a fireworks display to celebrate the New Year and has received sponsorship from the newly opened Hotel Australasia to assist with the expense.

