Eden fireworks planned for New Year's Eve

Eden Service and Social Club Incorporated (Essci) has organised a fireworks display to celebrate the New Year and has received sponsorship from the newly opened Hotel Australasia to assist with the expense.
Essci president, Jim Chenhall said the Essci New Year's Eve fireworks had become an integral part of Eden's New Year celebrations.
"We are ready to put on a spectacular display this year to get us ready for 2023. I thank the Hotel Australasia for their very generous sponsorship of this year's display," Mr Chenhall said.
"Local pyrotechnicians Dave and Ella Hanshaw and their team from Burragate have prepared a dazzling display that has been handpicked to suit Eden," Mr Chenhall said.
"The Eden New Year's Eve fireworks have become well-known for their spectacular presentation and visitors and locals turn out in their hundreds to see the free display."
Essci volunteers will look after security barriers while local fire brigades will be on hand to damp down the cricket pitch.
