The HSC has come and gone for Year 12 students at the Sapphire Coast Anglican College, and as is usually the case, results came with mixed feelings as the scores signified the end of a hectic two years.
Students from the college scored some incredible marks, with three making the state's 2022 Honour Role and many already securing early admission into university.
Alisi Arbon was recognised as one of the state's distinguished achievers, scoring a band six in music along with two other classmates, Chantelle Bennett and Ella Mrsic.
Alisi said she had a love-hate relationship with her music major work, which involved selecting and performing four piano pieces.
"It was a weird experience because I love playing piano and music. But after I'd had done my major work performances I didn't play the piano for ages because it had just become more of a chore," she said.
"Now it's finished I'm back to playing piano for enjoyment and not under the stress of it all."
Alisi said she was happy to see that her hard work had paid off, but said she was more excited with what was to come than the results.
"I'd forgotten about them to be honest for a little bit. I was actually out camping with my friends so I didn't have any reception. When I got into reception I had been spammed by all my family and I was like, what is everyone on about?"
"But it was good getting them. It's a big lead up to what seemed quite small," she said.
I looked at it and was like, that took five seconds to look at and now I'm done.- Alisi Arbon
Alisi said she hoped to get into the University of Melbourne to study Media and Communications, with the aim of pursing a career in journalism and writing.
As for a lot of students, the results come with a sense of relief more so than excitement, especially with the challenges faced by the cohort completing senior years during the pandemic.
SCAC principal David Proudlove said he was impressed by the resilience shown from the year, and the results were a significant improvement on last year.
"It's testimony to the great teamwork between the students, staff and families.
"It's probably the year group that has been the most significantly disadvantaged compared with those past and those to come, with the aftermath of fires and lockdowns going into year 11 and 12," Mr Proudlove said.
"Our music department had three quarters of the students get band 6 which was great to see with a new head of music this year."
Also happy with her results was SCAC's Makayla Alexander, scoring an ATAR of 75.1 and securing admission to Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga for 2023.
"It was very anticlimactic because I'd already got early entry, but I'm happy with it."
"You always think about what your ATAR is going to be and then you get it and you're like - oh is that all it is, and then your 13 years of schooling is all over."
Makayla excelled in Tourism and Agriculture, scoring 84 and 81 respectively and will commence her Bachelors of Animal Science at CSU next year.
"Because I got early entry I've already sorted out my accommodation and just going through the process of enrolling and getting scholarships."
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
