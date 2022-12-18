Pambula packed as Village Vibes enjoyed| Photos

There was plenty of street food, music and opportunities to do some Christmas shopping as Pambula celebrated the festive season with its Village Vibes.
The street was packed with families in preparation for a visit by Santa who arrived on the vintage fire truck driven by Col Hazel. Santa's elves helped Santa negotiate the road much to everyone's amusement.
Ther queue then quickly built up as children lined up for a special word and a photo with the man of the moment.
Despite the overcast weather and the odd shower, people seemed prepared for it and determined to come out, catch up with friends and enjoy the evening.
The event is organised by the Pambula Business Chamber and heavily supported by Pambula Rotary who had three food stalls going.
Vice president at the chamber Michelle Pettigrove said that everyone was partying on long after 7pm.
"It was nice to see the shops open late and I think they all had a good night," Ms Pettigrove said.
"It's a testament to the resilience of our village and it was nice to see that large cohort of people from across the Bega Valley who had come to support the event."
Ms Pettigrove was full of praise for Pambula Rotary saying they werre "so committed to their community".
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
