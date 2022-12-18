Bega District News
Christmas hams and a hole in one at Tura Beach men's golf

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 19 2022 - 8:43am, first published 8:24am
Nick Townsin from Sapphire Coast Golf School with hole-in-one winners Tom Lipham (Tathra Beach Country Club) and Phil Rolfe (Tura Beach Country Club). Picture supplied

Scores just a few points above par won the Christmas Hams on Tuesday and the Tura Beach vouchers on Saturday. Tom Lipsham from Tathra Beach Country Club had a hole-in-one on the 13th which won him the Golden Shot money but in his excitement his next shot on 14 found the water, two fairways away.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

