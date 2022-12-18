Christmas hams and a hole in one at Tura Beach men's golf

Scores just a few points above par won the Christmas Hams on Tuesday and the Tura Beach vouchers on Saturday. Tom Lipsham from Tathra Beach Country Club had a hole-in-one on the 13th which won him the Golden Shot money but in his excitement his next shot on 14 found the water, two fairways away.
On Saturday, December 17 Tura Beach men played a stableford competition, nominally off the blue tees.
The winner in A grade was Phil Rolfe with a score of 38, on a count back from David McAloney, also on 38 points.
B grade was won by Josh Hammond with 38 points ahead of Mike Warren on 36 points.
C grade was won by Murray Crooks with 40 points ahead of Rob Bowen with 38 points.
READ ALSO:
Nearest the Pin on the Splash n Dash 3rd hole was won by Daniel Fleet. Scott Richardson won on the TBCC 5th, James Fox won the Wheelers 9th and Tom Lipsham (Tathra Beach) won on the Golden Shot 13th (with a hole-in-one). Michael McCarron won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 33 points.
On Tuesday, December 13, a stableford competition, nominally off the white tees, and a Christmas Ham day, was won by Joe Fitzpatrick in A grade with 38 points, ahead of David McAloney on 37 points.
In B grade, Jeff Nicol won with 39 points ahead of Steve Stewart on 38 points.
In C grade William Thompson won with 38 points ahead of Benjamin Bailey on 36 points.
Nearest the Pin was won by Norm Hamilton on the Arcuthe 3rd, Darren Hampton on the TBCC 5th, Ian Scott won the MorMors 9th (with 75cm) and Bob Conolly won the Golden Shot 13th. Murray Crooks won the Bega Cheese 17th. The ball competition went to 34 points.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.